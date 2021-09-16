A woman sets her husband on fire, and her lover throws a boulder at the victim to ensure his death.

Following an altercation, a woman in India burned her husband on fire, and her lover allegedly threw a boulder on the sufferer to ensure his death.

The incident occurred in Karnataka, a state in southern India. The victim, Narayana, 52, and his wife, Annapoorna, 36, had been married for 18 years and had three children, according to The New Indian Express.

The couple had been arguing frequently about Annapoorna’s supposed affair with Ramakrishna, who was 35 at the time. According to The Times of India, after one such fight on Sunday, the wife, in a fit of passion, grabbed up a can of fuel and dumped it over her husband before setting him on fire.

The victim fled his home and dived into nearby drainage in an attempt to save himself. Her wife’s lover, who was inside the house at the time of the occurrence, chased him down and dumped a boulder on his head to ensure he was dead. The man sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Both suspects have now been apprehended by police. Annapoorna apparently admitted to killing her husband during interrogation, claiming she did so because she could no longer take his “abuse” toward her. The charges brought against the defendant were unknown.

According to India Express, the inquiry found Narayana and Annapoorna’s 14-year-old daughter observed the entire episode while her younger siblings were inside the room.

Last month, a 42-year-old lady and her 77-year-old lover were arrested in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu after murdering her husband and another man. In 2020, the couple assassinated a farmer who refused to reimburse them for money they had loaned him. When the woman’s husband learned of the crime, he began blackmailing her, demanding money to purchase alcohol. They murdered her spouse by beating him with wooden logs and putting his body on fire, unable to take his torment.