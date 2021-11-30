A woman rushes onto the tarmac of an airport to flag down a plane.

At Los Angeles International Airport, a woman dashed onto the tarmac and attempted to flag down a parked airliner.

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) said in a statement that the woman was in Terminal 1 at around 6.30 p.m. Monday and triggered an alarm when she ran out of a door and onto the ramp. “Airline employees who witnessed the woman exiting the terminal followed security protocols and maintained visual contact until the airport police arrived shortly thereafter and detained the woman,” LAWA said.

The anonymous woman informed investigators “she was trying to flag down the aircraft, which was still parked in the gate area,” according to the statement.

According to the statement, the woman was brought to the hospital with minor injuries and for a mental health evaluation, and no flights or operations were impacted.

Tezlyn Figaro, a BNC correspondent, shared a video on social media of the woman being questioned by airport authorities and having her bags inspected. The woman raced passed Figaro and ran from a Southwest Airlines gate, according to Figaro.

Figaro said that a Southwest employee attempted to stop her and that the officers on the scene treated her with “care,” adding that “no firearms were pulled” and that “the firefighter was sent for medical assistance.”

LAWA and Southwest have been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

I’m shocked at how GENTLE the #LAPD is with this white girl who ran on the tarmac at LAX (federal violation) – no guns were pulled, and they sent in a fireman for medical help.

twitter.com/LYkv1YiJks

30 November 2021 — Tezlyn Figaro (@TezlynFigaro)

