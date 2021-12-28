A woman recorded a weird sound that kept residents awake ‘all Christmas’.

People in Wirral say they’ve had sleepless nights as a result of a mystery noise that’s been heard “for days.”

People in Wallasey, as well as some in Rock Ferry, have been hearing a weird “beeping” sound around the clock.

On Sunday, December 26, Nic Marie McIntyre was walking her dog when she captured the sound that has been taunting many people for days.

“It’s driving me mad,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“For the past four days, there has been a steady high pitched noise or alarm.

“I’ve been hearing it since December 23rd, 24 hours a day.

“It’s kept my four kids awake at night for the whole Christmas season, and it only stopped yesterday (Monday, December 27).”

Nic records the piercing sound as she walks outside the Dock Road industrial neighborhood in Wallasey in the video.

The Washington Newsday reported last week that residents in the Poulton district of Wallasey had reported a “very loud continuous hum” that had disrupted their sleep on Christmas Eve.

From around 4 a.m., residents in the neighborhood reported hearing a persistent roar.

Throughout Boxing Day, a number of people resorted to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the ongoing ‘beeping’ noise, which they claimed they had heard for several days.

On Sunday morning at 1.17 a.m., one user resorted to Facebook to question the community, “What is that buzzing noise?”

“Doing my head in now the noise,” one woman wrote.

Another resident stated she had been unable to sleep for two days because of the buzzing, while another said she had heard the noise for longer.

“I thought it was something like a house alarm three days ago,” she wrote. “It’s still going!” says the narrator. “Does anyone genuinely know what the beeping noise that’s been going on for approximately four days now?” another individual asked later that day at 8.54 p.m. Some guessed on social media that the noise was coming from the docks, while others suspected a house alarm.

People as far away as Rock Ferry have heard the sound, which is still a mystery to residents of the area.

