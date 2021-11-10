A woman receives a life-changing call, a guy dies in a car accident, and a cannabis farm is raided.

During lockdown, a woman received a vital phone call that would change her life while standing in a supermarket line.

Julie Cashin, a Liverpool Council employee, said the call came at the worst possible time.

She was out shopping at the time, and she assumed one of her three adult sons was laughing.

“I’ve had three kids, three sons, all of whom are grown up,” Julie explained. “I get pranked all the time, and every time I believe it.”

In an automobile accident, a man from Runcorn died.

At 2.53pm on Friday, November 5, police raced to the scene of the incident on A5117 near the wastewater treatment plant in Ellesmere Port.

When detectives arrived, they discovered a red Vauxhall Corsa and a red Citroen C3 had collided.

After the collision, the driver of the red Citroen C3 drove away.

After authorities discovered a drugs farm, two guys were charged with producing cannabis.

After investigating a cannabis odor in the Bootle region, detectives discovered a ‘large scale sophisticated cannabis crop.’

“Detectives have charged two individuals with narcotics crimes following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Bootle yesterday, Tuesday 9 November,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Around 10.50 a.m., detectives detained two males while investigating a cannabis farm uncovered in a Bridge Street industrial unit.” Around 1080 plants, as well as equipment, were seized from ten rooms.”