A woman pretended to be a caregiver in order to steal money from a woman in her 90s.

Kayleigh Teare, 33, with no fixed address, befriended the vulnerable woman by impersonating a caregiver to get access to her home.

Teare broke into the pensioner’s Clubmoor house four times in October and November last year, stealing bank cards, cash, and personal goods.

According to Merseyside Police, the woman was robbed of roughly £1,400 in total.

The ruthless con artist was apprehended after being recognized through a PayPal transaction and being seen on CCTV using her victim’s debit card.

Her fingerprint was also discovered on a piece of paper on which she scribbled notes in an attempt to get personal information such as PIN numbers and bank card details.

Teare had already appeared in front of a judge for stealing money from a vulnerable person.

Teare was sentenced to two years and four months in prison in 2017 for stalking an 84-year-old bingo player.

She stole the elderly woman’s pocketbook and bank card, then stole £800 before claiming to be a “good Samaritan” and returning the purse.

“To befriend a vulnerable person and then target them in such a way for monetary benefit is shocking,” Detective Inspector Craig Turner said of her last court appearance.

“Teare stole money from her victim’s home on several occasions, as well as using her bank card to make transactions and withdrawals for her own gain.

“I am relieved that the jury was able to see through Teare’s falsehoods and that she is now in prison for her crimes.

“In their own homes, everyone has the right to feel safe and secure. This was the ultimate betrayal of trust, and I hope her victim, who is in her nineties, is able to recover.”

Teare, who was found guilty of three burglaries, one attempted burglary, fraud, and violence in Liverpool Crown Court today, was sentenced to five years in prison.

She was also given a 12-month term for the fraud and a two-month sentence for the assault, all of which will run concurrently.