A woman loses 10 stone by being “out of breath doing basic tasks.”

A woman who said she became “out of breath” doing “basic jobs” has lost a staggering ten stone.

Sarah Cooper, 39, from Lymm in Warrington, said she was “self-conscious all the time” at her heaviest weight of 21st 3lbs.

However, after dealing with body image and health difficulties, the 39-year-old went down to 11st 4.5 lbs thanks to Slimming World, according to CheshireLive.

Her tremendous weight loss prompted her slimmers to vote for her in the Slimming World Woman of the Year competition, where she advanced to the final.

“Losing weight seemed impossible before I found Slimming World,” she explained.

“Because I had so much weight to shed, I had resigned myself to being the size I was forever.”

“I was always self-conscious and would become out of breath doing the most basic tasks.”

Sarah made the decision to improve her eating habits and discovered her passion for fitness.

“The best part is that I’ve developed new habits that will last a lifetime,” she remarked.

“Things like putting a lot of vegetables on my plate and shopping and cooking in a different way.”

“Being a part of a group keeps you motivated and accountable, and that’s what’s truly helped me reach my goal weight.”

“As the weight came off, I felt more energized and decided to try something new,” she says. “I’ve started going to dancing classes three times a week and also joined a cricket team, and I’m really enjoying it.” Sarah hasn’t given up any of her favorite foods in order to lose this life-altering amount of weight.

“Best of all, I’ve been able to eat my favorite dishes like cheese and onion pie, spaghetti Bolognese, and a complete fry up throughout my weight reduction journey, I just prepared and cooked them differently,” the 39-year-old added.

“I’ve discovered a new method of eating that works well with my schedule.”

Sarah credits her accomplishment to her Grappenhall Slimming World group in Warrington, which she claimed has been wonderfully supportive of her.

“My group has been great,” she continued, “and I’ve picked up so many tips.”

