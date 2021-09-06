A woman is seen walking about an airport wearing only a bikini and a mask in a viral video.

Because comfort is so important in airport attire, most people are seen flying in joggers and leggings. Wearing a bikini to the airport, on the other hand, is probably the last thing on your mind.

In a recent video, a woman can be seen walking about an airport wearing a bikini, which most fellow passengers and flight crews would not approve of. Thankfully, she was wearing a mask in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

The anonymous blonde woman is seen in the footage wearing an olive bikini and carrying a rucksack as she walks by the airport terminal. She was accompanied by a man who was completely clothed and showed no evidence of having just returned from the beach or a pool party. The unusual event, of course, had viral qualities, and the video has since received 173,778 views as of Monday.

The account, dubbed “Humans of Spirit Airlines,” frequently broadcasts videos mocking airline customers and providing a hearty laugh to its followers over incidents at the “ultra-low-cost-carrier.”

The caption reads, “When you have a pool party at midday and a Spirit Airlines flight to catch at 4pm.”

There have been other cases of airline passengers being thrown off planes for wearing “lewd” clothing, according to the airline. A Playboy model was forced to disembark a Southwest Airlines flight in November of last year because she was wearing a provocative attire. The airline personnel informed the model, Eve J. Marie, that her low-cut leopard print top was in violation of the carrier’s dress code guidelines.

In another humiliating incident, Deniz Saypinar, a Turkish influencer and bodybuilder, was kicked off an American Airlines aircraft from Texas to Miami in July this year for wearing an outfit that the crew stated wouldn’t go over well with the other families on board.