A woman is killed in a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in North Carolina, and the staff claims that “they aren’t treated right.”

An 86-year-old resident of a North Carolina nursing home died as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to NBC-affiliated WRAL, Barzora Hill tested positive at the Carolina Rehab Center of Cumberland County in Fayetteville and died just before Christmas on Dec. 20 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Apart from Barzora, 86 persons connected to the institution have tested positive for COVID-19, including 72 residents. According to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services, another person died as a result of the illness.

According to the allegation, the nursing home has not done enough to prevent the infection from spreading, citing an unnamed staffer.

“These are the residences of these folks. And I’m going to inform you that they aren’t being treated properly “WRAL received the information from an unnamed source. He is said to be one of the 14 employees that became infected and is now recovering.

He stated the virus spread easily inside the center because of the terrible conditions, and that the sickness had been going on “for about a month.”

“It’s a disaster. They’re just switching rooms and putting positives and negatives together. The facility is not “thoroughly cleansed or sanitized,” according to the man.” The care facility was “understaffed,” according to De’Vonn Hill, Barzora’s grandson. He said the facility failed to notify him of the situation and advised him to attend Barzora at his own risk.

The authorities at the treatment institution did not reply to WRAL’s inquiries.

The outbreak at the 136-bed hospital was first reported by local media two weeks ago. Initially, just 72 instances were documented, but the number gradually increased over the next four days.

The director of the Cumberland County Health Department, Jennifer Green, had previously told The Fayetteville Observer that her office would collaborate with any facility that reported an incident.

Another incidence occurred on Christmas Day, when a nursing facility in Denver had to call 911 owing to a staffing deficit. Before enlisting the services of paramedics, the Autumn Heights Care Center at 3131 S Federal Blvd suffered with a staffing deficit. According to reports, the elderly facility only had one nurse for every 50 patients. The Denver Department of Health and Environment, on the other hand, has not issued an official statement.