A woman is in excruciating pain as her arm begins to swell ‘uncontrollably’ owing to an incurable disease.

A cancer patient has been left in excruciating pain due to an incurable disease that has caused her arm to expand “uncontrollably.”

Helena Staniszewska, a Polish immigrant currently residing in Bootle, developed lymphedema, a persistent illness that causes swelling in the body’s tissues, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

After discovering a lump in her breast in July 2020, the 37-year-old was diagnosed with cancer and went to Aintree Hospital to have the tumor removed.

Helena received the tragic news that the cancer had spread to her right arm during a scan in April this year, and she was hospitalised for a second operation to remove all 15 lymph nodes.

Helena’s arm and fingers began to swell soon after the operation, and she now has no use of them owing to lymphedema that has extended to her breast.

“The pain that she has in her arm, she says you can’t describe it,” friend Bartosz Frankowski, 17, translated on Helena’s behalf.

“Her arm is a few millimetres broader and bigger than it was when it started, and her breast is substantial as well.

“She can’t move her arm or fingers, so she has to try to cook, wash, or do anything with her right arm – because she’s right-handed – using her left.”

“Her breast is growing in size and solidity, and it is also painful.”

Helena still requires chemotherapy to treat her cancer, which she put on hold when her mother became unwell and she had to fly to Poland to care for her.

In April, she began lymphedema treatment, which included having the fluid drained from her arm once a week.

But things quickly got worse as her arm and fingers began to grow “uncontrollably,” to the point where they felt “like they were about to burst.”

Helena can no longer have the fluid in her arm drained since it has shifted to a location where physicians are unable to operate, and she has been advised that it may continue to expand in size.

Helena is taking painkillers and wearing a compression garment because there isn't much else she can do on the NHS.