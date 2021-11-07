A woman is dropped on her head by a medical crew in a video from the Astroworld Festival.

Medics drop a woman on her head while trying to rescue patients from the Astroworld Festival, where a stampede killed eight people, according to a video posted to Twitter.

First responders, including police, take the woman out on a stretcher in the horrific footage, which was first published by TMZ. However, as they attempt to take her from the event, they drop the stretcher’s top, causing her to fall head-first to the ground while others scream. They appear to pick her up again and leave the area.

WARNING: GRAPHIC SCENE IN THE VIDEO

Texas Another frightening video from the Travis Scott #Astroworld Festival shows a young woman being lifted from the crowd and dumped by emergency personnel. pic.twitter.com/HcsVvNMrwV #AstroFest — DarpaHydrogel (@WHOmanChessPieces) 7 November 2021 The Astroworld Festival in Houston has come under fire after a stampede killed eight people and injured many more during a Travis Scott show. The incident began as the audience began to “compress toward the front of the stage” on Friday night, producing panic and injury, according to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pea.

People started to “fall out” and go unconscious, adding to the mayhem. The festival drew some 50,000 people, and 17 were rushed to hospitals, 11 of them were in cardiac arrest. At a nearby field hospital, more than 300 patients were treated.

Scott, a Houston native, has come under fire for how he handled the issue, with some claiming he should have called a halt to the show due to the stampede.

Following the concert, he resorted to social media to express his “total devastation” at what had occurred. In a statement, he said, “My prayers go out to the families and all those devastated by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, defended him despite the backlash, stating he was unaware that people had died as he continued to perform.

Several times during a webcast of the concert, he could be seen stopping to ask for help for those who had passed out in the audience.

The concert’s pandemonium has subsequently been captured on video and shared on social media. After purportedly observing someone, a woman is seen appealing with staff employees to stop the music in one video. This is a condensed version of the information.