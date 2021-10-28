A woman is cut out of a car, neighbors jump into a blazing house, and an Amazon fraud is warned against.

Good morning, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

After a fire broke out in West Derby, neighbors went into the blazing house with a fire extinguisher.

At 6.31pm, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service raced to Nightingale Road after receiving reports of a fire.

By 6.39 p.m., two fire engines had arrived on the scene, and workers discovered a well-lit bedroom on the first floor.

After a high-speed chase, his father led their 17-year-old son into the police station.

Firefighters entered the house using breathing protection and extinguished the flames with hose reel jets.

Crews also pulled a car from the house and gave it oxygen using a ‘Smokey Paws’ mask.

After being critically injured in a vehicle accident, a woman is looking for the man who kept her awake until rescuers arrived.

After a collision on her way to work on Southport Road and Mairscough Lane on Friday, October 1, Rebecca Kenny, of Birkdale, had to be cut out of her Toyota.

The 37-year-old suffered fractures in her hip and breastbone, as well as shattering vertebrae in her neck and breaking her spine in two places.

Rebecca recalls a man named John approaching the car because of a ‘loophole’ in the Just Eat system that drove the takeaway owner out of business.

Rebecca wishes to locate John in order to express her gratitude to him.

She stated, ” “I don’t recall his appearance or the vehicle he was driving. But he was a true genius.” Amazon deliveries that mysteriously appear on people’s doorsteps are being warned against.

After receiving Amazon deliveries designed to raise the ranks of third-party sellers, more than one million UK households may have fallen victim to a fraud known as “brushing.”

Which?, a consumer advocacy group, expressed worry about the amount of people reporting receiving a mystery Amazon shipment at their home address that they did not order and was not delivered by a known individual.

The con expressed concerns about how their personal information was obtained, as well as the environmental impact of the rejected goods.