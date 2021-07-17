A woman is accused of stealing $22,000 from a dentist’s office after allegedly pulling 13 teeth from a patient.

A 42-year-old Nevada woman has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a dentist practice and extracting 13 teeth from a single victim despite not having a license to do so.

According to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Clinic, Laurel Eich of Reno faces numerous charges after reportedly breaking into a dentist office in Sun Valley, Nevada, on May 3 and stealing cash and checks totaling $22,861.

Patrol deputies went to an after-hours alarm complaint at a dentistry clinic on Sun Valley Boulevard on May 3, according to the sheriff’s office. They discovered a door that was ajar and a damaged back window. Officers discovered that only a cash drawer had been tampered with, and that money and checks had been stolen.

Eich, a dental office employee, was recognized as a person of interest in the crime by investigators.

During the investigation, police discovered that Eich had previously done 13 teeth extractions on one patient, whose name was not published by authorities.

According to the news release, Eich eventually admitted to doing the extractions to detectives and “several others.” She also admitted to injecting herself with anesthesia that was discarded at the dentist’s office.

The police statement made no mention of the victim’s health after the medical operation.

Eich was arrested on felony counts of conducting surgery on another without a license, burglary of a business, second (or more) crime, grand theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, and violation of probation or a suspended sentence on Wednesday.

She was also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, a gross misdemeanor.

On a $20,000 bond, Eich is being held in the Washoe County Prison.