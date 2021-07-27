A woman is accused of murdering her elderly mother-in-law with the help of her lover for objecting to their affair.

According to authorities, an elderly widow was strangled to death by her daughter-in-law and paramour for objecting to their connection.

Latha, a 40-year-old lady, and her accused lover, M.B. Balachandra, have been arrested for the murder of Latha’s 70-year-old mother-in-law, Ningamma, from Tumakuru, a city in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, according to news outlet The Hindu.

Ningamma went missing on July 19, and her headless body was discovered the next day on rail tracks on the outskirts of town.

The suspects are said to have strangled Ningamma and taken her jewelry. The accused then allegedly left her beheaded body on a train track to make it appear as though she had died by accident.

According to investigators, the victim’s severed head was dumped in a vehicle so that her identification could not be determined. This was eventually found in the truck, which was discovered in Ilkal, around 210 miles from Tumakuru.

Her son identified the victim’s horrifically mangled body, and the authorities began an inquiry. Latha and Balachandra were identified as suspects after a thorough inquiry.

Following her husband’s death, Latha was said to be in a relationship with Balachandra, but Ningamma opposed to the relationship when she learned about it.

According to the authorities, Latha owed Ningamma about $2,000 and was forced to pay her monthly maintenance from her husband’s property. According to Times Now News, these conditions drove Latha to conspire with Balachandra to murder the victim.

