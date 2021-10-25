A woman is accused of murdering her 3-month-old grandson by mutilating his genitals and injuring the infant’s twin sister.

A lady in India was arrested for mutilating her 3-month-old grandson’s genitals and murdering him. According to investigators, the woman also wounded the infant’s twin sibling.

Following the murder, the 45-year-old lady, identified only by her first name Shanti, absconded from Coimbatore, a city in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, and was apprehended on Sunday.

According to the family, the suspect was suffering from mental illness. According to The Times of India, the woman who fled the city following the event on Oct. 21 was apprehended in Madurai, around 125 miles from Coimbatore.

According to the investigators, the infants’ parents left the children with Shanti on the day of the event to run errands. When the victims’ mother, Aishwarya, returned home, she saw her infant boy lying on the bed, comatose with multiple injuries and mutilated genitals. Aishwarya then went looking for her kid and discovered the 3-month-old girl injured inside the house’s bathroom. According to ABP Live, the girl’s hand was fractured.

Aishwarya hurried her children to a neighboring hospital, but the boy died. According to police, the infant girl is being treated for her injuries.

For the previous few months, Shanti had been living with her daughter. Neighbors, meanwhile, claimed they were ignorant of the woman’s mental health issues.

After the event, the police acquired CCTV footage of Shanti exiting the house. Shanti was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to authorities.

A 1-year-old kid in India was choked to death by his grandmother, who slipped a wrapper into his mouth. The suspect, identified as Nagalakshmi, 50, of Coimbatore, was caring for the granddaughter while the child’s mother was at work. Nagalakshmi admitting to hitting the toddler for putting something in his mouth and stuffing a wrapper into his mouth after he began to scream. When the mother returned from work, the youngster was found unresponsive. The infant had a break in his head and minor injuries throughout his body, according to an autopsy.