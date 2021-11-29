A woman is accused of kidnapping and burying a toddler alive in order to exact revenge on the victim’s parents.

In India, a toddler died after being purportedly kidnapped and buried alive by a neighbor seeking vengeance on her parents.

After being taken from her house, a 2-year-old child from Ludhiana, a city in Punjab’s northern state, was allegedly buried alive in a field on Sunday.

The toddler was discovered in a pit in the Salem Tabri area, around 7 miles from her home. She was brought to the hospital, but she died.

Neelam, the victim’s 35-year-old neighbor, was eventually identified as the culprit. According to Hindustan Times, the woman was apprehended after confessing to the crime.

According to early evidence, Neelam had a hatred against the victim’s father, Harpreet Singh, a local police officer.

According to a report in The Tribune, Singh prevented the woman’s children from playing on the street, prompting her to seek vengeance.

Singh reported his daughter missing to police on Sunday, and the inquiry began. Police investigated the homes of neighbors, including Neelam’s, for the missing youngster, but she initially denied knowing anything about the toddler.

However, upon analyzing surveillance footage from the neighborhood, cops discovered Neelam driving away on her scooter with the child.

“The woman was apprehended and questioned by the police. She admitted to doing the crime. The toddler was rescued and transferred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where medics pronounced her dead “According to Hindustan Times, senior investigating officer J Elanchezhian said.

Kidnapping and murder accusations have been filed against Neelam. Meanwhile, authorities are looking into whether Neelam’s family members were also engaged in the crime, as they believe the suspect would not be able to bury the child alone in the pit.

Neelam is divorced, according to Elanchezhian, and has been living with her mother since 2015. After her children got into a fight with other children on the street, some of her neighbors complained to her.

“Since then, she’s been convinced that everyone is out to get her and her children,” the officer continued.

It was also discovered that she had an altercation with Singh and his wife a few days prior to the incident over a minor matter.

A 55-year-old woman was detained in India last week on suspicion of burying her husband alive in their property. The woman, named as Lakshmi from Tamil Nadu in southern India, admitted to the crime. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.