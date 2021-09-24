A woman is accused of dipping an 11-year-old girl’s hand in boiling oil and being arrested.

A mother allegedly put an 11-year-old child’s hand in boiling oil to prove “she wasn’t lying” in a disturbing event. After a video of the youngster detailing her suffering surfaced, the incident was brought to light.

According to India Today, police have detained Lakhi Makwana, a 40-year-old woman from the Indian state of Gujarat, in connection with the incident on Thursday.

According to officers, the woman was the child’s next-door neighbor. The child, whose identity has not been revealed, spotted Makwana chatting to a man outside their home a few days earlier, according to the investigation.

Makwana summoned the youngster after discovering that the child had witnessed her private encounter with the male. “On Wednesday morning, while the girl’s parents were gone, the accused asked the girl if she had informed anybody else about her conversation with the man. Despite the girl’s denials, the accused led her inside her house and urged her to put her hands in a pan of boiling oil to prove she wasn’t lying, according to a senior police official.

Despite the girl’s attempts to flee, the mother grabbed her arm and submerged it in the boiling hot oil.

“While her parents were at work, another neighbor transported the girl to the hospital. She was later released after undergoing therapy. The officer went on to say that the accused woman, who had left following the incident, was later apprehended.

Following the incident, the girl’s relatives recorded a video in which she recounts her ordeal. She is also shown displaying her burns while crying out in anguish. The video went viral on social media, prompting the filing of a police report.

The incident sparked outrage in the state, prompting the State Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights to intercede.

A terrible case of child abuse was recently reported in Maharastra, another Indian state, in which a dad was observed viciously thrashing his 3-year-old daughter. The footage of the incident went viral, prompting calls for action from child protection organizations. The horrific video shows a man named Nagaraju M striking the youngster with a rope before pulling her by the neck. He then walks away after slamming the child to the ground.