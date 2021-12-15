A woman in Wisconsin stabs and runs over a man she met on Facebook, and she is charged with murder.

Authorities charged a Wisconsin woman with first-degree murder after she reportedly killed a guy she met online by stabbing him and intentionally ran him over twice with his own car, according to authorities.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Lydia Carmona-Cartagena, 23, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and the use of a dangerous weapon, which carries a maximum punishment of 5 years in prison.

The incident occurred on N 60th Street and W Stark Street on December 9th. Chad Wilson, 41, was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding officers from the Milwaukee Fire Department. According to the complaint, a witness identified only as “JH” told investigators that she stepped out of the shower and heard yelling outside.

Carmona-Cartagena was “tussling” with Wilson when JH peeked out her window. Although it appeared that Wilson was on top of Carmona-Cartagena and hitting her at first, JH later learned that it was Carmona-Cartagena who was dominating the man.

Carmona-Cartagena informed investigators that the two met for the first time on Dec. 8, spending the day together after meeting on Facebook a week or so before. The accused informed investigators that while hanging out, they “drank some beer and did drugs, including cocaine,” according to the complaint. Things took a turn for the worse at that point.

When the woman arrived at Winson’s place, he became agitated and ordered her to leave. She didn’t like the notion because she was carrying a bag full of clothes, so she requested that he take her home instead. When Wilson declined, Carmona-Cartagena allegedly took a knife from her purse and “stabbed him three times [in]the legs and abdomen” before he could snatch the knife from her.

During the altercation, Carmona-Cartagena got into Wilson’s black Cadillac SUV and drove toward him, intending to kill him. Wilson hid behind a tree, but Carmona-Cartagena tracked him out and ran him over with his own car once more. According to the complaint, another driver driving along the road observed the body and called 911.

According to the lawsuit, Carmona-Cartagena was found still seated in her SUV in her driveway, which had “accident damage and blood on the front passenger side headlight and grill.”

Wilson's death was deemed a homicide due to blunt force trauma in a car accident.