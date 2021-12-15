A woman in Pennsylvania has been charged with murder after allegedly poisoning her adopted son with washer fluid.

A Pennsylvania lady was charged with the child’s murder after she said she poisoned her 11-year-old adoptive crippled son with washer fluid to “free him.”

Mary E. Diehl, 62, appeared at a preliminary hearing on Monday. After her son’s murder was discovered, she was charged with one count of criminal homicide on Nov. 8. Diehl has been jailed without bond in Crawford County Jail in Saegertown since then, according to The Meadville Tribune.

Najir William Diehl, Diehl’s son, was discovered dead in his bed at their house at 7621 Mallard Road in East Fairfield Township around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

Diehl first believed the boy died from suffocation in his blankets as a result of a seizure, according to authorities. Due to his condition, the boy’s mobility was said to be limited. At the scene, Najir was pronounced deceased.

Because of the child’s history of seizures, a Crawford County Coroner first diagnosed the death as asphyxiation related to seizure disorder, according to Trooper Kevin Geibel, a criminal investigator with state police in Meadville.

There was no autopsy, but blood samples were sent for examination.

The coroner discovered signs of methanol in his blood samples on Oct. 26.

According to The Meadville Tribune, fresh laboratory results received in early November showed methanol intoxication.

On Nov. 8, cops interviewed Diehl again, and she claimed that the boy had no access to methanol because he was “not out of her sight at any point” and couldn’t break the child-proof covers on the bottles filled with the drug kept in a different room.

According to Law and Crime, when detectives probed Diehl harder, she admitted to giving the toddler a plastic cup filled with around five inches of windshield washer fluid “knowing he’d drink whatever provided to him.”

The toxic fluid was retrieved during a subsequent search operation at Diehl’s home, but the police were unable to locate the plastic cup in which she administered the poison to Najir.

Diehl’s trial has been set for May 2022, according to Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols.