A woman in North Carolina stabs her 1-year-old daughter in front of a police officer.

A lady from North Carolina was arrested after stabbing her one-year-old baby in front of a cop.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, police officers responded to a report of “disturbance” at an apartment in Greenville. Officers arrived to find Cierra Dyer, 21, arguing with a family member about custody of her young daughter.

Dyer then went into the kitchen and grabbed up a knife. The toddler was stabbed in the back by her. Dyer stabbed the youngster, according to an officer who followed her to the kitchen. When the officer interfered, she tossed the knife away, according to WNCT.

Dyer was apprehended right away, according to a statement on the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page.

Another cop on the scene retrieved the child and requested emergency assistance (EMS). The toddler was sent to Vidant Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover completely.

“Dyer was already aggressively stabbing the child when the officer stepped in and confronted her, at which point she dropped the knife,” the police department said afterwards.

Dyer was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder and one count of child abuse resulting in serious bodily damage. The charges are both felonies. The Pitt Country Detention Center has taken her in. According to the Associated Press, a judge placed her bond at $1.5 million. It’s unknown whether she’s been appointed an attorney to speak on her behalf.

