A woman in New York City was assaulted by a mugger for $50, and the attack was caught on camera

.

A mugger was caught on camera hitting a woman in the face multiple times before pulling her out of an elevator by her feet inside a New York City subway station.

On November 1, about 10:30 p.m., an event happened within the East Harlem subway station at 125 Street and Lexington Avenue. The attacker approached the 36-year-old lady inside the elevator, according to surveillance footage released by police on Wednesday.

According to the video, the two appeared to exchange a few words. However, the man became enraged with the victim and began to scream at her. The woman tries to push the unnamed assailant away during the exchange, but the man grabs her jacket with his left hand and strikes her three times in the face with his right.

According to the video, he then flung the woman to the ground and pulled her out of the elevator by her feet. According to WABC, the mugger snatched $50 from the victim and fled the area.

The woman had bruises on her face, according to the police, but she refused medical treatment, according to the New York Post.

The mugger is still on the loose, according to the police.

After a year of limitations, a surge of subway riders has aroused public safety worries.

“Our data demonstrate, demonstratively, that it is safer in the subway than it is nearly everywhere in New York,” MTA Acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber told PIX 11.

“The figures are quite low, and they have been declining in recent months. One of the things we’re asking the city government to do is hire additional outreach workers [in the subway system], because the city is ultimately accountable for the issue of homelessness and, in particular, providing mental health assistance to those who need them “Added he.

According to NYC Crime statistics, citywide transportation crime jumped by 80% between November 1 and November 7, with 47 instances reported compared to 26 incidents the previous year.

Anyone with information about the current incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA in Spanish (74782).