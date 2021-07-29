A woman in New York City died after being shoved down subway station stairs; the attacker is still on the loose.

An attempted robbery at a Manhattan subway station earlier this month resulted in a woman falling down a flight of steps, and police are still seeking for the offender.

Than Htwe, 58, died on Wednesday after undergoing brain surgery for injuries received during the fall. According to WNBC, police are still hunting for 52-year-old David Robinson in connection with the attack.

Htwe was on her way to a doctor’s appointment with her 22-year-old son on July 17 when the suspect attacked them at the Broadway and Canal Q line stop in Chinatown, according to police. He ripped the 22-year-rucksack old’s from his shoulders, sending him tumbling down the stairs. He reached for his mum before tumbling down. Both of them, however, slid down the stairs and passed out. When the son awoke, he noticed a pool of blood in the vicinity of Htwe.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her son, she was transported to the hospital and underwent brain surgery. The family was warned after the procedure that Htwe’s head trauma was so severe that she would never wake up and that her organs would eventually die down.

The family stated on Facebook, “We are all heartbroken and shocked by how the events have turned out.”

According to the New York Post, Carlos Lopez, a coffee shop worker who witnessed the mugging, called the cops when he spotted the boy grasping the woman’s hand and crying for help. He told the newspaper, “There was a lot of blood flowing out of her skull.”

Htwe’s son Kyaw Zaw Hein and spouse Myint Shein stated, “I simply want to advise everyone who’s reading this to always appreciate the moments you have with your mother.” “Tell her you love her” or hug and kiss her because you never know what will happen. Thank you for all of your help.”

Family members of the deceased woman have stated that they intend to donate her organs.

According to authorities, the attacker departed the station after the event. The case is being investigated by the NYPD’s Asian Hate Crime Task Force.