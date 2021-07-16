A woman in her eighties was transported to the hospital after her car flipped on its roof.

The collision at the intersection of Portland Street and Cemetery Road in Southport generated a significant emergency response yesterday evening (Thursday).

A incident involving a Nissan Qashqai and a Ford Fiesta was reported to Merseyside Police at around 5.50 p.m., according to the force.

A Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), a response vehicle, an advanced paramedic, and an ambulance were dispatched by North West Ambulance Service to the location.

There were just minor injuries, and a woman in her 80s was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

A part of Portland Street was closed as a result of the event, however it reopened around 8.15 p.m.

