A woman in her 60s claims to be “live proof” that “age is only a number.”

A 60-year-old woman claims she is frequently accused of lying about her age and is asked out on dates by 21-year-old guys.

Because of her perfect skin and youthful appearance, Eudora Okoro claims that most people mistake her for a 30-year-old woman.

The beautiful dancing instructor claims she’s never had botox or cosmetic surgery, and that her young glow is down to exercise, water, and SPF.

Eudora, who lives in Wirral, Cheshire, has received messages from males as young as 21 on dating sites, unaware that she is their grandma.

She has the figure of a 30-year-old and doesn’t even need to wear make-up, according to the former legal executive lawyer, who is now a part-time radio DJ and dance instructor.

“Whenever I have to give someone my date of birth, they look at me as if I’ve gone insane,” she remarked.

“When people learn I’m 60, they almost spit their drink out – it’s a little embarrassing, but extremely flattering.”

Eudora, who is single, said she began taking care of herself in her teens to preserve a youthful appearance and has continued to do so ever since.

She drinks about two litres of water every day, swears by a raw fruit and vegetable juice every morning, and eats primarily fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds in her plant-based diet.

She’s never had botox or surgery, doesn’t wear much makeup, applies SPF religiously, and always uses a decent moisturizer to keep her skin looking smooth and wrinkle-free.

Eudora also attends and instructs dance lessons on a regular basis, as well as taking long walks while listening to music, which she claims is beneficial to both her physical and emotional health.

“Unless you have a medical ailment, I believe we have entire control over how we age,” she stated.

“Being fit and healthy helps you deal with everything; it has an impact on both your mental and physical well-being.

“People do things that are unhealthy for their bodies because they are lazy, but being healthy and practicing good habits is a way of life.

“I drink wine on occasion, but I always make sure to drink enough of water before going to bed – and if I don’t.”

“The summary comes to an end.”