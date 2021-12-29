A woman in her 30s was discovered dead on a street near her hotel.

At around 9 p.m. on Boxing Day, December 26, police were called to Orchard Street in Wigan after complaints of a woman in her 30s being in danger.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene near the Mercure Wigan Oak Hotel when police arrived.

According to the MEN, the death is not being investigated as suspicious.

The coroner has now received a file.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “On Sunday, December 26th, 2021, at around 9 a.m., police were dispatched to Orchard Street, Wigan, in response to allegations of a woman’s safety.

“A woman in her 30s was regrettably pronounced dead once emergency services arrived.

“No suspicious circumstances are suspected, and a case has been forwarded to the coroner.”

