A woman held hostage in her home left notes for nearby shopkeepers to see.

A woman was rescued when she notified some neighboring merchants by dropping handwritten notes for them while being held hostage at gunpoint in her home in Australia by some criminals.

Around 7.20 p.m. ET, the incident occurred in New South Wales. According to Biznewspost, emergency crews responded at the property in the Bonnyrigg region after someone notified them that a 34-year-old woman was being detained against her will.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped and kept at gunpoint. Two shopkeepers conversed with the woman while she cried for aid, according to CCTV footage from the neighborhood.

Officers invaded the location and encountered the victim, who managed to flee. According to media site Bestinau, she told police that a guy was inside the residence, armed with a rifle and a knife, so they barged into the flat and detained 35-year-old Christopher Duncan and two women, ages 42 and 32.

Chemicals and equipment for producing methylamphetamine were also discovered in the residence, according to Bestinau.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was allegedly held captive for an hour inside the flat.

According to Biznewspost, Duncan was charged with 11 offences, including detaining a person with the purpose to commit a severe indictable offense and assault causing bodily damage. According to reports, he was not facing any charges in connection with the drugs discovered inside the flat. The two women were not charged and were released.

Duncan is being jailed without bail and is due in court on Wednesday.

In a similar occurrence, a Pittsburgh lady left a note about her claimed captivity inside a store bathroom, prompting cops to rescue her and apprehend her abductor.

In July, Scott Township police were dispatched to a Walmart store in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, after a message was discovered in the washroom mirror by store personnel. According to the note, the victim was being held captive and sexually abused by Corey Brewer, a 38-year-old male. Brewer was detained after police received another note detailing her ordeal. Sexual assault, strangulation, and wrongful restraint were all charges against the suspect.