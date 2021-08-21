A woman has issued a warning about a ‘dangerous’ Merseyside beach.

After a series of events where individuals had to be rescued from the mud, a famous Merseyside beach has been deemed “hazardous.”

Last Saturday, while walking down Crosby beach, one woman told The Washington Newsday of a scary encounter in which she “started sinking” (August 14).

“There needs to be a little more awareness, since it’s so dangerous,” she remarked.

The ‘lovely’ region has gone ‘downhill’ due to gangs of kids.

“To be honest, it was terrifying; I immediately started sinking. The tide was far out, but it would be a different thing if someone got caught when the tide was coming in.

“It took place approximately a hundred yards from the prom. People should be cautious of mud flats with puddles surrounding them.”

While running down the beach earlier this week, a mother of three said she had to rescue someone she saw stuck.

On Tuesday about 2 p.m., Anna Edwards was at the popular beach when she noticed a lady strolling deeper into the sinking sand rather than retracing her steps.

Anna, from Crosby, ran over and talked to her until she was able to get out, later learning that she had never been there before. The woman described the experience as “very frightening.”

The 48-year-old continued her run and, on her way home, came across another mother stranded in the sand with her child, while another woman nearby with a dog yelled for aid.

*Have you ever gotten into a scrape at the beach? Please let us know in the comments section.

“When I was coming back, in the same area, there was a woman in the same bank of sand with a young child in her arms and a girl she was with, with a dog, running around and screaming for help,” Anna told The Washington Newsday.

“I simply dialed the coastguard, who remained on the line with me until the RNLI arrived. In approximately 15 minutes, they slid the board across the sand as the coastguard waded in and rescued the little girl.”

On August 4, the Coast Guard rescued four people from the beach.

Someone dialed the number 999. “The summary has come to an end.”