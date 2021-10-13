A woman has filed a lawsuit against Dunkin’ Donuts, alleging that she was scalded by coffee as employees laughed at her.

According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Patriot Ledger, the event occurred last year at a Dunkin’ franchise drive-thru in Brockton, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb.

While her sister got three hot coffees, the woman sat in the passenger seat of her sister’s automobile. According to the lawsuit, the Dunkin’ employee then handed the tray of coffees to the woman’s sister without properly securing the lids.

The coffee cups broke and spilled all over the woman’s legs, thighs, and buttocks. This apparently prompted her to dash into the parking lot and take her trousers off, prompting Dunkin’ staff to point and laugh at her.

Despite removing her clothes, the woman allegedly sustained multiple significant injuries, including leg and buttock burns, nerve damage, and scars.

The woman’s mole was also harmed by the burns, necessitating the removal of several layers of skin. According to the lawsuit, she may require additional cosmetic surgery in the future.

Medical expenditures of at least $779.12 had reportedly been incurred on the woman’s behalf at the time of the lawsuit’s filing.

In addition to the physical suffering she experienced as a consequence of the accident, the woman reportedly experienced emotional trauma as a result of the employees’ actions while she was in the parking lot.

According to the lawsuit, the emotional damage expressed itself in “sleep disruption and episodes of sobbing.”

“Judgment in an amount sufficient to compensate her for her losses, expenses, pains and suffering for which recovery is claimed,” the woman says she wants.

Dunkin’ personnel failed to properly secure their product in the coffee cup, according to the woman’s lawyers, and also responded in an inappropriate manner while she was suffering from severe physical and emotional ailments.

The lawsuit stated, "The Defendants' actions were harsh and offensive, beyond all possible bounds of decency and completely abhorrent in a civilized community." "The Plaintiff's emotional pain was extreme and of a kind that no reasonable person could expect to tolerate."