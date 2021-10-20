A woman has been warned about the “ultimate red flag” in her online dating profile.

After one Hinge user shared a screengrab on Twitter, many dog lovers chimed in with their own opinions.

To start a conversation, users on the app often answer questions that others may see.

In this case, one anonymous profile was able to elicit a response.

The singleton stated that their “most divisive opinion” is that dogs are annoying.

“In the next episode of ****, I see on Hinge,” Angelika Oles captioned the screenshot on Twitter. This is completely inappropriate.

“Have I ever been in more pain?”

Despite the fact that it was only posted a day ago, it has had over 1,000 interactions.

While the majority of Twitter users believed this was a “red flag,” several individuals really agreed with the anonymous posting.

“At least you find out now rather than after it’s too late,” one user commented.

“People who don’t like dogs or animals in general are obviously serial killers,” another joked.

“I love it when the trash takes itself out,” commented a third.

“This is the ultimate red flag. Anyone who doesn’t like dogs is a psychopath, so avoid them. Dogs are unquestionably pure.” There were, however, others on the opposing side of the debate.

“As an introvert, dogs are cute for a short time, but they have just too much energy for me,” one commented. I prefer cats, but I adore calm/chill dogs.” While another said, “I love dogs, but after working with a variety of kinds, I’ve discovered that only a few breeds irritate me.” 1) Doodles or any other breed ending in -oodle.” What are your thoughts? Is it a deal breaker in your relationships if you don’t like dogs? Let us know what you think over at TeamDogs.

