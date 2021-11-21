A woman has been identified whose leg was discovered by Florida fishermen.

The identity of the person whose remains were discovered in McKay Bay in Tampa, Florida, earlier this month has been revealed by police.

The human limb discovered floating in the ocean near the Port of Tampa on Nov. 11 belonged to a lady named Stephanie Crone-Overholts, according to WIAT CBS 42. Her age was kept a secret.

Crone-Overholts’ death was judged a homicide by the medical examiner.

According to public records, the woman’s most recent known address was in Lutz, Florida.

On Nov. 11, fishermen observed what seemed to be a human leg floating near the 22nd Street Causeway Bridge in McKay Bay, and reported it to the authorities.

According to WFLA, authorities eventually determined that the body part belonged to a human.

The next day, more body pieces were recovered in the same spot.

“At first, it appeared to be a pile of dead fish,” said Stuart Welch, a fisherman. “But as it floated closer to me, it began to resolve into what appears to be the lower half of a human leg.”

After spotting the limb about 15 feet into the sea, Welch immediately alerted the cops.

The only identifying marks available to investigators at the time were a tattoo on Crone-Overholts’ lower right calf. Three hearts were surrounded by ribbons with the names Sean, Greg, and Zach on them.

Patch.com revealed that three people with the same names were identified as relatives on her Facebook page. Sean Overholts, 49, Gregory Overholts, 48, and Zach Overholts, age unknown, were described as residents of the Erie and Lake City, Pennsylvania, areas.

Sean Overholts, the victim’s eldest son, was recognized by WFLA. “My family and I are saddened,” Sean said in a statement to the news organization. This has been a nightmare; what she has gone through is unthinkable. “It will be difficult to replace my mum.” A silver Elantra was discovered earlier this week, and authorities believe it is linked to the case. Authorities have yet to reveal the vehicle’s connection to Crone-Overholts’ death as of this writing.

So yet, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named. The investigation hasn’t come to a conclusion yet.

In his statement, the woman’s son said, “We are desperate for justice to be served, and we are tremendously grateful to all law enforcement who are working hard to do so for our family and bring us closure.”