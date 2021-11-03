A woman has been charged with stealing a gun belt and rings from the body of a security guard who was killed in a mall shooting.

Mary Alyce Scarbrough, a Boise resident, has been charged with tampering with evidence, malicious injury to property, and grand theft. According to the Idaho Statesman, she is being jailed without bond on charges of violating her parole in a drug case from 2019. Her earlier charges resulted in a $250,000 bond.

Scarbrough allegedly stole items from security guard Jo Acker, who died in the October 25 shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall, according to prosecutors. She is accused of fleeing with a pistol belt, rings, clothing, and other personal belongings from Acker’s body. She was then accused of causing damage to an arcade by kicking holes in the walls and ripping metal sheets off.

Roberto Padilla Arguelles, a native of Rupert, was also slain in the shooting while shopping for his family.

According to KTVB 7, a local news station in Boise, Scarbrough’s actions were the result of a mental breakdown and the use of methamphetamine.

In an email to The Statesman, police spokesperson Haley Williams said, “A woman undergoing a mental health crisis extensively affected the crime scene by removing and relocating evidence throughout the mall.”

Scarbrough entered a not guilty plea to the charge of disturbing the peace.

During a court hearing last week, Magistrate Judge David Manweiler observed, “The court is quite worried about the alleged conduct in this case.”

Scarbrough’s counsel is listed as Amy Mitchell in court filings. Mitchell is also mentioned as an Ada County Public Defender’s Office attorney. When contacted by the Associated Press on Wednesday, the office declined to comment.

Minutes afterwards, police claim they exchanged gunfire with suspect Jacob Bergquist, 27, who died the next day.

During Scarbrough’s court appearance, a prosecutor claimed, “The defendant approached the dying security guy in the mall.”

Scarbrough was arrested on the day of the shooting and placed into the Ada County Jail on a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge. He was still in custody when the felony counts were filed.

Six additional people were injured in the shooting, according to Washington Newsday, with non-life threatening injuries. The gunshots were captured on film and first shared on Snapchat, before making their way to other social media platforms. This is a condensed version of the information.