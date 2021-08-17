A woman has been bitten by a pet dog. Several times when defending a child from a canine.

On Sunday, a woman suffered life-altering injuries while defending a toddler from a dog attack in England. After the pet dog attacked her, another woman who was assisting her received minor injuries.

When the event occurred on Sunday morning in Hoylake Crescent, Bilborough, the youngster was with the two women. The duo intervened when the pet dog, an American bulldog, started to attack the toddler. According to the BBC, the dog bit them in the face, arms, and stomach.

The dog was stabbed with a kitchen knife by another individual who was inside the residence at the time.

Both women were sent to a local hospital in critical condition. According to police, one of them was seriously injured. It was necessary to euthanize the injured dog.

The child’s relationship to the women is unknown.

When the victim’s neighbors learned about the incident, they were “amazed,” because the dog appeared “kind.”

Laura Risden, a local resident, told Nottinghamshire Live, “I didn’t witness anything at all – but my sister came round this morning to inform me there had been a dog attack on the street.” “I was taken aback. Since I’ve lived here, I’ve never heard of anything like this. Given how close it is to home, it is clearly a source of concern.”

“My daughter texted me this morning to tell me it all happened a few houses from me – but I didn’t hear anything at the time,” another neighbor, David Earnshaw, told Nottinghamshire Live. A dog attack of any kind is shocking. Unfortunately, how it is trained when these things happen has a lot to do with it. It’s heartbreaking to hear about.”

The “devastating” incident could have been even worse if the dog had attacked the child, according to police. Pets should be kept away from children, according to authorities.

According to the BBC, Detective Inspector Jon Kerry stated, “It’s tragic that a woman has sustained such serious injuries caused by her own pet, but we can only be glad that it didn’t end in considerably worse repercussions had the animal been able to attack the child.”

“Although we don’t believe the animal was of a restricted breed, this serves as a clear reminder to all pet owners not to take any chances with animals around children, especially if they have ever shown aggressive tendencies,” he added.

The authorities did not say how old the child was. The health of the critically injured woman is yet unknown.