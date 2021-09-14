A woman has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty on 49 counts.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged an Apalachin lady with seven counts of animal mistreatment. In the Owego, New York area, police discovered multiple dogs, hens, and a miniature pony without food or a clean environment.

Terry Woloszyn was arrested on Thursday, according to the Binghamton Homepage. 33 dogs, 15 hens, and a pony were rescued from the farm by the sheriff’s office, which collaborated with multiple animal rescue organizations. Woloszyn is scheduled to appear in court on allegations of 33 counts of harboring an unauthorized dog and 49 counts of animal cruelty.

According to Captain Shawn Nalepa, the civil division was in charge of seizing a shed on Woloszyn’s property, but they discovered the animals’ poor living conditions. Woloszyn’s residence was investigated by a team of deputies, one of whom was qualified to deal with probable animal abuse cases.

When they arrived at the site, they allegedly discovered that it was not a clean environment for animals to live in, and that there was no food or water. The animals were not violent, according to Nalepa, but they did exhibit signs of skin problems and hunger.

Despite the fact that there were dozens of animals on the property, the case will not be considered an animal hoarding case.

“People have the right to have as many animals as they want, as long as they can care for them,” added Nalepa. “It’s not about the number of animals they have; it’s about the conditions they’re in.”

While many animal rescue organizations assisted the sheriff’s office in rescuing the animals, Nalepa refused to say where the animals were transferred, implying that Woloszyn might try to take them back to her house.

The animal cruelty allegations are a violation of state law, and if Woloszyn is found guilty, she might be sentenced to the local county jail.

According to Nalepa, an animal complaint to the department is not uncommon, but this incidence, to which police reacted, is unique. Officers may pay a visit to a pet owner to assist them in getting their home in order for the animal. They then check in to see if the animal is still getting the basic care it need.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. This is a condensed version of the information.