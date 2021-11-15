A woman gets stuck in the muck at Crosby Beach, prompting a massive emergency reaction.

Following reports of a woman stranded in the mud, police officers, coastguard rescue teams, and firefighters went to Crosby Beach.

After the woman realized she couldn’t get away from the falling beaches, lifeguards stationed at the beach sounded the alarm just before 2.30 p.m. yesterday (Sunday).

Officers and officials rushed rapidly to rescue the victim, and the massive emergency presence could be seen from afar.

“At shortly before 2.30pm yesterday (14th November), Crosby RNLI Lifeguards reported a female stranded in the mud on Crosby Beach,” a Maritime and Coastguard Agency official told The Washington Newsday.