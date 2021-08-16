A woman from the Wirral sets the bar high. Breast milk jewelry on display for This Morning viewers.

With her breast-milk jewelry business, a woman from Wirral has stunned viewers of This Morning today.

Alison Hawthorn appeared on the ITV show today to discuss her unique business with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The 30-year-old said she was inspired to set up the business during lockdown after she had just given birth to twins.

“I breastfed my twins and wanted something to memorialize our feeding journey,” she explained. I had breast milk and I had the resin so I knew it could be done and just researched and practiced.”

Alison is fully self-taught, and after she shared her first souvenir on social media, people began to contact her with requests.

Business has since boomed and she has now launched her own arts and craft shop selling DNA jewellery.

Alison has subsequently expanded her business to include jewelry made from pet fur, ashes, baby teeth, and umbilical cords, which has left some This Morning viewers perplexed.

“Breast milk as jewelry?” one user wondered. Gross, gross, gross! “How do they track down these people?”

“She manufactures what from what?” inquired another.

“I make jewelry out of breast milk,” a third added, “what the hell is this world?”

Alison, on the other hand, responded to her detractors by saying she understands when people have strong feelings.

She said “I understand it’s breast-milk, but, at the end of the day, it is only milk. Because it’s natural, there’s nothing repulsive about it.”

Other This Morning viewers praised Alison’s creative business model on Twitter.

“Surprised to see so many people appalled by the breastmilk jewelry on #ThisMorning,” one admirer wrote. Anything that normalises breastfeeding is amazing. Why not have the pride and sense of accomplishment that comes with breastfeeding your baby?”

“I’m just watching @thismorning and there’s a lady on who makes some exquisite jewelry out of breast milk, such a lovely way to honor such a good thing,” another added.