A woman from Seattle claims a flight attendant forced her to pick a filthy diaper from the trash and cursed profanities on the phone.

A flight attendant allegedly ridiculed and harassed a Seattle lady for attempting to dispose of her daughter’s dirty diaper in a bathroom waste bin.

Farah Naz Khan, a 34-year-old endocrinologist, told NBC News that the event occurred when she was on a Mesa Airlines aircraft from Montana to Houston on Friday. Her husband and daughter, who is under the age of two, were present.

Khan and her kid went to the back of the plane’s diaper change station halfway through the journey because there was none at the front. She then tossed the filthy diaper into a toilet trash can in a perfumed disposal bag. Khan claimed she did it correctly the first time since she had done it before.

A male flight attendant confronted her on the way back. “As I moved back to the front of the plane, holding my diaper wipes container and, like, the pad we used to change my daughter’s diaper on, a flight attendant approached me and asked, ‘Did you just throw away a diaper back there?’ Khan told NBC News, “That’s a biohazard.”

Khan claimed that despite her attempts to explain herself, the attendant continued to shout at her. She claims the attendant then instructed her to retrieve the used diaper from the trash can, an encounter she describes as embarrassing and disgusting.

Farah Naz Khan told KIRO-7, “It’s incredibly frustrating; the whole scenario is embarrassing, insulting, and discriminating.”

He didn’t apologize, she claimed. “Even though I dug through the bathroom trash in the middle of a pandemic, I still inconvenienced him,” she claimed. “I’m very confident that was a lot worse for my health than the diaper in the trash was for anyone else on the plane.”

Khan then requested a rubbish bag from another flight attendant on board. The second attendant, on the other hand, informed her that she had already properly disposed of the diaper. The first flight attendant was summoned by the second flight attendant, but when Khan attempted to talk with him, he refused.

She had to keep the soiled diaper at her feet until the plane touched down, and she could only dispose of it in the terminal. After landing, Khan filed a customer service incident report.

She did, however, receive calls from an unknown 1-800 number a few hours later. "When I got off the phone, the same flight attendant informed me that I had been placed on the 'do not fly list.'