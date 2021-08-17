A woman from Ohio was dragged from her car and assaulted with a hammer in front of her twins.

After cutting off another female driver in traffic, forcing her out of the car, and assaulting her with a hammer in front of the victim’s toddler twins, an Ohio woman was arrested.

The victim informed police who arrived at the scene about 12:50 p.m. Saturday that while she was travelling with her 5-year-old twins, 27-year-old Jamela Chatman cut her off in traffic and forced her to stop.

According to WKBN, Chatman then allegedly got out of her automobile and raced toward the victim’s vehicle.

Chatman allegedly pulled the woman out of the car and assaulted her, according to the police complaint. She smacked the driver with her hands and a hammer several times.

In Chatman’s automobile, there was another female passenger. The second passenger exited Chatman’s vehicle and proceeded to the victim’s vehicle, where she attempted to remove the victim’s children from the vehicle. Investigators then learned that the passenger was attempting to relocate the youngsters out of harm’s path.

Chatman is accused of bragging about the event on a Facebook live broadcast later. According to investigators, she boasted about stealing the victim’s key. The footage was shown to the responding officer by a woman who was checking on the victim.

The woman had a few lacerations on her arms and head, but she declined medical help, according to WDTN.

Police came at Chatman’s home after recognizing her and arrested her. At the suspect’s home, a hammer was discovered. The victim’s keys, however, were missing, according to the police report.

The reason for Chatman’s actions is unknown at this time.

Chatman was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault in Mahoning County. On Monday, she appeared in municipal court. According to jail records, her bond was set at $19,000 during the hearing.

