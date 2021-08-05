A woman from New York City died after desperately seeking help after being stabbed multiple times.

A 38-year-old woman died after being discovered bleeding from several stab wounds in a New York public housing community.

The woman, who was heavily bleeding, made it down 16 storeys in one of the complex’s East Harlem buildings to seek treatment on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, she then climbed three storeys up in another building.

Before knocking on the door of a third-floor apartment at NYCHA’s Wagner Houses, she left a trail of blood on the stairs, a corridor, and the elevators of both buildings, according to the New York Daily News.

According to a resident, the woman who knocked on the door of her flat shortly before the cops arrived heard the woman’s request.

“I didn’t think much of it because we get a lot of junkies in here,” the resident explained to the site. “She [the victim]was lying just next to my door when the cop opened it. She was awake but kept nodding off, and they had to keep rousing her up.”

The victim, who has not been publicly identified by police, was found to have been stabbed many times. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries, according to WNBC.

The woman did not live in the property, according to the building’s residents. The woman, on the other hand, was spotted there a few times with a tenant who had been summoned by the authorities for questioning.

The resident who heard the woman’s cries claimed, “We first started seeing her Monday.” “Then we saw her yesterday, and now she’s dead,” says the narrator.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case, and police are still looking for surveillance material that could lead to a suspect’s identification.

According to neighbors, the victim was looking for the fourth-floor tenant with whom she was last seen and may have taken the wrong elevator.

The New York Daily News quoted tenant Bernard Green, 51, as saying, “Nothing like that goes on in the building.” “We usually get characters in the building because they’re looking for somewhere to rest for a while.”

Homeless individuals frequently slept on the 16th-floor stairway of the building where the woman was stabbed, according to residents.