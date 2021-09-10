A woman from New Mexico was sentenced to 9 years in prison for brutally abusing a two-year-old child.

After pleading guilty to viciously hitting a two-year-old toddler for hours in 2019, a New Mexico woman was sentenced to nine years in prison.

On Thursday, Desirae Vargas, 32, pled guilty to a felony charge of child abuse. Judge Conrad Perea of the Third Judicial District sentenced the lady to nine years in prison, two years of probation, and a $10,000 fine. Vargas also obtained a two-year reduction in her sentence for time served in jail prior to Thursday’s hearing, according to the Associated Press.

Vargas allegedly beat her then-daughter boyfriend’s for hours on the night of March 23, 2019, according to authorities. Several neighbors reported hearing or seeing the mother striking the girl, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Officers discovered the toddler with injuries to her face when they arrived at Vargas’ apartment in the 1100 block of Montana Avenue.

A medical examination report said that the toddler suffered bruising and abrasions on her neck, arms, torso, belly, back, buttocks, genitalia, legs, and feet, according to court papers obtained by the Las Cruces Sun-News.

According to the publication, Assistant District Attorney George Harrison said, “The beating went on for so long, and there were even bite marks.”

Vargas informed authorities that the youngster woke her up the night of the incident. After that, the mom allegedly offered her chocolate milk, but the toddler began to wail. Vargas then struck the young child with her hand and then a belt.

The woman had previously told authorities that her activities could have caused the toddler’s injuries. Vargas initially denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

After pleading guilty to charges of child abuse and neglecting to report child abuse, another woman, Anika Samario, who was staying in the apartment at the time of the incident, was sentenced to four years in jail.

Vargas, the woman, and another guest had been taking methamphetamine, according to court filings.

During a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Harrison said, “This case is fairly old, and she’s been in jail for a long time.” “And it is for this reason that we made the plea.” The toddler now lives with her grandparents.