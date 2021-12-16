A woman from New Jersey has been charged with murder after claiming she shot her husband unintentionally.

A woman from New Jersey has been charged with the murder of her husband after conducting several internet searches on ammunition and suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Michele Linzalone, 73, dialed 911 after shooting her 74-year-old husband Rocky V. Linzalone. After repeated strokes, the latter was apparently rendered immobile and was being cared for by his wife.

Michele’s internet searches may be traced back to November 18th. She went to a website called “Do you die instantaneously if you are shot in the head with a gun? Do you have any discomfort?” and searched for phrases like “Will someone die instantaneously if you shoot them in the head?” “Are hollow-point bullets more powerful?” and “Are hollow-point bullets more powerful?” According to court filings, NJ.com reported.

According to the site, when emergency responders arrived at the home following the 911 call, they discovered Rocky dead on the bed, his body covered in a comforter and a pillow put against his head, according to a probable cause affidavit. Michele told the 911 operator she was “playing with the gun” when it went off and hit her husband while she was dialing 911.

According to the magazine, the affidavit indicates that she “accidentally” shot her spouse in the head while he was sleeping. According to NJ.com, “when the officer questioned her what she meant by “playing,” she claimed that she was aiming the weapon at her husband while he was sleeping.”

According to NBC New York, Michele told officials that she thought the revolver was empty and that it took her 20-30 minutes to contact 911 “because she was in shock and she wanted to get dressed and clean her teeth.”

Michele is being held in the Monmouth County Jail pending a formal detention hearing after being charged with first-degree murder.

