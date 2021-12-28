A woman from New Hampshire claims that her Christmas gifts were replaced with dog food in her luggage.

While returning home after a trip to Europe, a New Hampshire woman claims that someone took her expensive Christmas gifts and replaced them with bags of dog food.

Gina Sheldon had just returned from a trip to Paris and was looking forward to showing off her new items to her family. Sheldon discovered her pricey gifts were missing as she began unpacking the bags.

According to WCVB, Sheldon stated, “I opened the third bag, which had all the gifts in it and items I bought for myself as well, and it was replaced with dog food, an old T-shirt, and a shaving cream bottle.”

The frightened woman claimed to have misplaced $3,000 in Christmas shopping.

“I had bought a leather jacket for my 16-year-old son. I had purchased ten of these adorable leather wristlet band purses, which I planned to give to various friends and family members “she said.

During Sheldon’s return flight, the exchange is thought to have occurred at the baggage area of Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport. Although she purchased her tickets with Delta Air Lines, her journey to Boston was serviced by Air France.

According to Sheldon, the robbers may have placed the goods in her suitcases to make them look like typical luggage during screening, which could explain why no one noticed anything was wrong.

“I believe they did it because it looks like a real luggage goods when it goes through the scanner as it continues on its voyage,” Sheldon told the outlet.

In a statement to media source KNTV, Delta Air Lines apologized for the incident.

“We regret the inconvenience this customer had after boarding Air France aircraft 334. We have made contact with our Air France colleagues as well as the customer to find a solution “According to the airlines.

Sheldon claimed that her gifts may have been misplaced, but that she had gotten a fantastic tale out of it. “I went to a friend’s house for a holiday party, and instead of giving them all these different gifts, I came in with a bottle of champagne and a fantastic story,” she told KNTV.