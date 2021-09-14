A woman from Long Island goes missing while on a trip with her fiancé, and her family makes an emotional plea for her safe return.

A 22-year-old Long Island woman went missing after her fiancé returned to their Florida home without her after documenting their cross-country road trip on social media.

The relatives of the missing woman has made an urgent plea for her safe return.

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie left Blue Point, New York, on July 2 in a 2012 Ford Transit van, according to the NY Daily News. On YouTube and Instagram, the couple chronicles their van life and experiences.

Petito’s family hasn’t heard from her in more than two weeks, according to her family. According to rumors, her fiancé has returned to the couple’s house, hired a counsel, and is refusing to speak with detectives.

Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, filed a missing person report on Saturday and later voiced a heartfelt plea for her safe return: “We just want you to come home.”

Schmidt remarked in an interview with CBC News on Monday, “It’s dangerous and nerve-wracking.” We don’t get any sleep. We’re simply on the lookout for her.”

Petito was last seen in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Her mother last communicated with her family on Aug. 25, a day after the pair booked into a hotel after arriving in the park, according to her mother.

Petito’s most recent Instagram post was on the same day.

The mother of the missing woman said she exchanged texts with her number twice after Aug. 25, but she doesn’t know if her daughter ever left Grand Teton or if she was the one who texted her.

“I did receive a text from her on the 27th and the 30th, but I don’t know if it was technically her or not, because it was just a text,” Schmidt said, according to Insider. “I didn’t say anything to her.”

“I just believe she’s in danger because she’s not in touch with us and she could be alone somewhere, she could be stranded somewhere in the wilderness and needs help,” Schmidt said, adding: “I just want people to keep looking and not stop until we find her.”

Petito’s father, James, said: “My only daughter is missing. You don’t know what it’s like until it’s your child… We want her home. Please help.” “Gabby, we just want you to come home. Call us. Let us know you’re OK. Just come home, please.”

Currently, police have not identified Laundrie as a suspect.

“We currently have no definitive information that a crime. Washington Newsday Brief News.