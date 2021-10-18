A woman from Alabama was discovered dead in a police station. Lawyer Demands ‘The Truth’ After Van Is Locked Inside For Days.

A video released by the Huntsville Police Department shows a lady entering a rarely used police van in the department’s parking lot nearly two weeks before an officer discovered her dead inside.

Christina Nance, 29, was last seen entering the vehicle on September 25 in the early afternoon. An officer discovered her dead inside the van on Oct. 7, according to Huntsville Police Deputy Chief Dewayne McCarver, who spoke at a news conference on Friday.

On Oct. 15, security footage was uncovered that showed Nance walking the parking lot and laying in the bushes before entering the vehicle. According to McCarver, she appears to have “popped” open a window to gain access.

The police car, which was purchased in 1995, hasn’t been used since March. Because it was originally used to carry inmates, there are no handles to help you get out from the inside. According to officials, the department has preserved it and will use it to transport evidence to be destroyed.

“It doesn’t have grips on the inside due of its original design because it was meant for transporting convicts and inmates,” McCarver explained. “You can’t get out of the van from the inside.” Nance was able to get inside the vehicle because it was unlocked, according to McCarver, but it “shouldn’t have happened.” “What bothers and irritates us,… vehicles pass by.” “People are walking close to the van,” McCarver explained. “We just wish she had screamed out to someone or something because there were potential opportunities for this not to be a tragedy,” said the family. Ben Crump, a well-known civil rights attorney, is representing Nance and her family. Toxicology testing on Nance’s official cause of death are pending.

According to an autopsy performed by Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, there are no indicators of “foul play or trauma” so far.

Crump said in a statement, "We will get to the bottom of what happened to Christina Nance, the young Black woman found dead in the police van in front of the Huntsville Police Department." "As Christina's family mourns this tragic loss, we raise them up in prayer." Christina Nance, 29, was found dead inside a police van parked outside the law enforcement offices in Huntsville, Alabama, two weeks after she went missing. Her family is now demanding an explanation.