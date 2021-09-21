A woman from a Liverpool criminal gang allegedly ‘infested’ the city with cocaine and heroin.

A woman was part of a Liverpool county lines drug gang who “plagued” a Cheshire town by supplying cocaine and heroin.

After her old residence on Binney Road, Northwich, was plagued by anti-social behavior and drug-related offenses, Jade Grannell, 32, was placed on Cheshire Police’s radar.

Grannell was apprehended by police on Royle Street on November 25th of last year after being found in possession of Class A narcotics.

A man earning £100,000 a year stole more than £250,000 and sent it to a friend.

Following her arrest, investigators searched her Binney Road home, where they uncovered more class A drugs.

Grannell revealed to investigators during questioning that she had been trafficking drugs on behalf of a Liverpool-based county lines drug gang.

Jade Grannell, of Old Orchard Place, Crewe, was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Chester Crown Court on Monday, September 13.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing Class A drugs with the intent to distribute them.

“I applaud Grannell’s sentencing and hope that it provides reassurance to the residents who were harmed by her behavior,” said Sergeant Dave Christmas.

“This case was part of our continuous crackdown on county-to-county drug dealing, and while Grannell is now in prison, we will continue to crackdown on county-to-county drug dealers who come into our town.”

Northwich Local Policing Unit Chief Inspector Gary Smith said: “Illegal drugs have a tremendously damaging impact on our communities, and we are dedicated to doing everything we can to remove individuals involved in the supply of such narcotics from our communities.”

“In this fight, public information is critical, and I encourage anyone with information on suspected drug-related activities in their town to contact us.

“You will be heard, and we will look into the situation.”