A woman drowns while 70 migrants attempt to cross the Mexican border into the United States.

A lady died as scores of migrants attempted to enter the United States by swimming around a border barrier.

According to a statement released by US Customs and Border Protection, a group of 70 persons attempted to swim across the international border from Tijuana around 11:38 p.m. on October 29.

According to a press release from US Customs and Border Protection, responding authorities discovered the group trying to get to the beach at Border Field State Park in San Diego, as well as a woman who was unresponsive.

The victim was given CPR by the agents, who also summoned emergency medical services (EMS), firefighters, and lifeguards.

The woman was pronounced dead when EMS arrived at about 12:30 a.m. on October 30.

Agents from the Border Patrol were able to apprehend 36 adult Mexican nationals who swam around the border barrier and detained them for processing.

Twenty-five of the Mexican nationals were males, eleven were women, and thirteen were recovered from the water.

“This is simply another example of the harsh techniques used by smuggling organizations to boost their dominance and earnings,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke stated.

“We will work tirelessly to find and put those guilty for this tragedy to justice.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

According to data obtained by CNN from the US Border Patrol, there were 557 deaths in the Southwest in fiscal year 2020, up from 300 in fiscal year 2019.

According to data obtained by The Washington Newsday, the number of unique contacts in September was 142,710, down 9% from August.

More than half – 59 percent – were single adults, with 113,030 encounters in September, up 9% from August.

As a result of the crisis at the southern border, several state governors are considering moves that they claim will increase security.

In response to fears of an approaching caravan of migrants, Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated officials at the border with Mexico are erecting “miles of razor wire.”

He also stated that Texas is “constructing its own border wall,” with construction set to begin in the next two months.

Texas has reappropriated more than $3 billion, according to Governor Abbott.