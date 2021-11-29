A woman discusses a defrost windscreen trick, but it doesn’t work out.

We are once again faced with the challenge of de-icing our windscreens, with temperatures plunging and most of the country receiving snow this weekend.

One woman, on the other hand, has a simple trick that allows her to skip the chore.

She disclosed on TikTok under the handle @kirstennp_ that in the evenings, she drapes a huge bath towel over the entire length of her windscreen and leaves it there overnight.

The towel will collect water and freeze instead of the windscreen as temperatures drop in the early hours, according to the Mirror.

“When you put a towel on your windscreen to keep it from freezing overnight,” she says in the video.

“It’s self-frozen.”

The caption for the video says “like a crisp,” referring to the towel’s solid form.

It does, however, work because her windscreen is absolutely clear.

The video has received over 252,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments since it was published, with many people complimenting her brilliant concept.

“I didn’t believe this worked,” Fai Morgan wrote. It would have saved me 20 minutes this morning defrosting mine.” “Did the job though aye!” Ry wrote. “Be fantastic on vacation, you could just frisbee it onto your sunbed lol,” Anthony Rutherford commented. [sic]