A woman discovers her pet dog face to face with a deadly snake, and the rescue is captured on camera.

Stuart McKenzie of the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted about the incident on Facebook on Monday. According to him, the woman heard her dog barking incessantly in the yard and hurried outdoors to find her pet face to face with a snake.

“A lady in Nambour heard her dog barking in the yard today, but this bark was a little different than usual. He posted on Facebook, “She ran outdoors to see her beloved puppy face to face with a 4 foot Eastern Brown snake!”

The woman was able to free the dog from the snake and phoned McKenzie, who arrived quickly to save the snake.

“Fortunately, both the dog and the snake kept their distance, and the lady was able to get her dog inside and call us for assistance,” he continued.

McKenzie shared video of the rescue on Facebook, showing the snake catcher taking up the reptile with snake tongs, then holding it in his hands and placing it inside a blue bag. McKenzie then releases the reptile into the woods, as seen in the video.

“When I first took it up, the Eastern Brown acted strangely, but it was back to normal before release time!” he wrote.

Despite the fact that the woman is certain the snake did not bite the dog, the snake catcher has instructed her to watch for symptoms.

“We advised that they keep an eye on the dog and take it to the clinic if anything changed, but happily, the snake and the dog never came too near to each other,” the snake catcher wrote.

The video went popular on Facebook after only four hours, with over 10,000 views.

Eastern Brown snakes are highly venomous snakes found primarily in eastern and central Australia, as well as southern New Guinea. They are quick-witted and notorious for their nasty temper.