A woman discovers a photograph that has traveled 130 miles from her tornado-damaged home in Kentucky.

As severe storms struck damage in the region Friday night, a decades-old image traveled more than 130 miles from Kentucky to New Albany, Indiana.

Katie Posten noticed the photos pasted to her car window on Saturday morning and took to social media to try to find out who it belonged to.

Posten originally mistook the image on her windshield for a message or receipt before discovering it was a black-and-white photograph of a mother holding a small child in her lap. The words “Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942” were scrawled on the reverse, according to The Associated Press.

“When I saw the date, I understood it was most likely from a tornado-damaged home. What other way is there for it to be there? It’s not a bill of sale. It’s a well-preserved photograph “Posten, who works for an IT firm, is 30 years old.

Posten, who had been watching the news for updates on the tornadoes that had wreaked havoc in Kentucky, assumed the photo had made its way all the way to her house after being caught in the damaging winds.

“In the hopes of identifying its owners,” she decided to post the photo on social media.

“It was widely circulated on Facebook. Someone who is friends with a man with the same last name came across it and labeled him “Posten stated.

And, as expected, the photo drew the attention of Cole Swatzell, who claimed it belonged to family members in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, some 130 miles (209 kilometers) from New Albany, according to CNN.

By road, the distance between the two cities is 167 miles (269 kilometers).

A shot traveling so far was “rare but not that unusual,” according to John Snow, a meteorology professor at the University of Oklahoma. “It turns into a whirlpool. Everything flutters down to the ground as the storm dissipates.” Posten observed “no tree limbs, no shingles,” or any other form of debris near her home after the tornadoes, which she described as “amazing.”

"It's very extraordinary," Posten said. "Given everything that's happened, it's definitely one of those things that makes you consider how significant things are — memories, family heirlooms, and those kinds of things." "It demonstrates how social media can be used for good. It was exciting to see how quickly individuals responded, looking up genealogical records and saying things like, "I know someone who knows someone and I'd like to help."" Swatzell stated that he was attempting to do so.