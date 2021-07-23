A woman discovers a handwritten note in a park box.

A pedestrian who discovered a box of heartfelt messages left by a woman who had lost her mother called them as “beautiful.”

Tracey Reid was walking through Sefton Park when she came across a decorated box, a bucket of flowers, and a basket of sweets on the ground.

She noticed a scribbled note on the lit of the box when she looked closer.

“My phone rang on this spot in 2014,” the letter said. It was the hospital, and my mother was in critical condition.

“We lost her eight years ago today. Every year, I try to remember her by doing something wonderful, like random acts of kindness.

“Please assist yourself to an origami heart, positive affirmation, candy, or flowers if you or someone you know needs a little boost.

“Let’s spread some joy; it’s been a difficult year. Enjoy!”

Tracey snapped a picture of the box after discovering it and posted it on social media to let others know it was there.

“Not sure who left this in Sefton Park, but it’s very lovely,” she wrote.

Since then, the post has received hundreds of likes and shares, with users expressing their condolences to the box’s maker.

“How nice, so sorry for your loss,” one woman said. Your mother would be very pleased with you. “Keep a positive attitude.”