A woman discovers a deadly snake slithering near her couches, and the rescue is captured on video.

When a woman in Australia saw a venomous snake slithering near her couches in the living room, she received the shock of her life.

Stuart McKenzie of the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted about the incident on Facebook on Monday. He claimed that he received a phone call from a woman in Bli Bli who said she had discovered a snake creeping near her couches.

McKenzie and another snake catcher hurried to the woman’s home and checked the lounge room, but the reptile was nowhere to be found.

“We then saw a little space beneath the bookcase, and when Westy (the other snake catcher) put his phone torch down there to investigate, the snake was inches from his hand,” he posted on Facebook.

McKenzie is seen entering the house and hunting for the snake in the room on video from the rescue. He rearranges the furniture, including the couches, but the snake is nowhere to be found. Finally, he discovers the reptile hidden beneath the bookshelf. He safely removes the snake with the snake tongs and displays it to the camera. McKenzie confirms the snake is a dangerous Red-Bellied Black Snake and placed it in a blue bag. He releases the snake into the woods, as shown in the video.

McKenzie posted on Facebook, “We securely transported the snake back outside where it belongs.”

People have praised McKenzie for carefully removing the snake since the video went viral.

Joshua Castle, a snake catcher from Brisbane, Australia, spoke to International Business Times last year about why snakes end up in strange areas including bedrooms, kitchens, and even toilets.

“Smaller species are frequently carried inside the home by a cat, while larger species are accidentally brought inside by temperature through cat/dog doors and/or flyscreen gaps. They may need to cool off inside on tiles since it is too hot outside. They also get in through open doors and windows for longer than necessary. Some snakes can slither up the plumbing to your toilet/sink/shower by accident; they were either hunting for water or they got into a fight with a cat and bolted into the sewage, according to Joshua Castle of IBT.