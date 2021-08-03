A woman discovers a 9-foot-long Python relaxing on a window sill, and the rescue is captured on camera.

When a woman in Australia entered her kitchen and discovered a large snake relaxing on the window ledge, she was horrified.

Stuart McKenzie of the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted about the incident on Facebook on Tuesday.

He added, “A lady stepped into her kitchen and got the shock of her life when she peeked out her bi-fold windows to discover a giant healthy coastal carpet python relaxing on the window sill.”

The woman immediately dialed McKenzie’s number, who arrived at the house to save the reptile. The python was “on the move” when McKenzie arrived, according to McKenzie.

McKenzie tweeted a video of the rescue, which shows the snake writhing in the home’s backyard. McKenzie grabs the snake and displays it to the camera with his bare hands. The python is “one of the biggest snakes he has collected in a while,” he says in the video.

The reptile is then placed in a bag and released into the wild by the snake catcher. McKenzie described the python as “a substantial gentle monster” with a length of roughly 9 feet.

The video has already gone viral, with many people describing the snake as “beautiful.”

One person remarked, “Gorgeous snake, very glad to see it back in the bush.”

“Wow, that thing is massive!”

Another user commented.

Some users also revealed their recent python encounters.

One user commented, “Looks like the huge I had the other day..a that’s 4+ foot drop.”

Another user said, “This one was on our neighbor’s fence this morning in Redbank Plains, he was left to move back into the bush,” with a photo of the python.

After discovering her dog face-to-face with a lethal Eastern Brown snake in her backyard last month, a pet owner in Australia’s Nambour managed to pull her dog away from the snake. McKenzie posted the rescue video to Facebook, where it quickly went viral, garnering over 10,000 views in just four hours.